GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 353.6 days.
GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance
GungHo Online Entertainment stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32.
GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile
