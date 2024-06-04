GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Update

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 353.6 days.

GungHo Online Entertainment stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32.

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes smartphone applications, console games, and online computer games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

