Head to Head Comparison: AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and AMB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $13.06 million 2.00 $930,000.00 ($0.08) -40.38 AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMB Financial has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.2% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of AMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and AMB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and AMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -3.85% -1.21% -0.17% AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AMB Financial beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. It also invests in mortgage-backed securities. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal MHC.

About AMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers business checking accounts, business debit and credit cards, and order business checks. In addition, the company offers mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction/lot loans, community loans, vehicle loans, and loan servicing; and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and SBA loans. Further, it provides merchant, remote deposit, wire services, fraud protection, and ACH origination; sweep services, zero balance accounts, lockbox services, vault services, and wealth management services; online, mobile, voice, and banking services; money order and e-statement services; cashier's checks; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.