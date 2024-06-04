Head to Head Contrast: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) & Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) and Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00

LiveRamp currently has a consensus price target of $50.25, suggesting a potential upside of 61.26%. Urgent.ly has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Urgent.ly’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than LiveRamp.

93.8% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp 1.80% 3.27% 2.54% Urgent.ly 45.36% N/A -91.83%

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $659.66 million 3.12 $11.88 million $0.18 173.11 Urgent.ly $184.65 million 0.13 $74.73 million N/A N/A

Urgent.ly has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp.

LiveRamp beats Urgent.ly on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy. Its platform supports various people-based marketing solutions, including data collaboration, activation, measurement and analytics, identity, and data marketplace. The company sells its solutions to enterprise marketers, agencies, marketing technology providers, publishers, and data providers in various industry verticals, such as financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, and non-profit. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

