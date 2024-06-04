Head to Head Survey: Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) vs. BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC)

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) and Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Psychemedics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Psychemedics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Psychemedics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNexus Gene Lab $9.77 million 0.90 -$2.63 million N/A N/A Psychemedics $22.10 million 0.61 -$4.15 million ($0.77) -3.01

Profitability

BioNexus Gene Lab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Psychemedics.

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and Psychemedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNexus Gene Lab -27.24% -30.74% -25.41% Psychemedics -20.23% -59.21% -32.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BioNexus Gene Lab and Psychemedics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

About BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers. Its products are used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, and paneling for hospital, laboratory, industrial clean rooms, and covers for various instruments used in manufacturing. The company also involves in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers to detect potential risk of diseases. It markets its products through its website, warehouse, marketing personnel, and suppliers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse and other health markers through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opioids, such as heroin metabolite, morphine, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, and alcohol. The company's testing results provide quantitative information that could indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data that could show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period-of-time. It offers its services to employers for job applicant and employee testing; and treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children's drug use. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

