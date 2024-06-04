Heard Capital LLC Buys 19,815 Shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Heard Capital LLC lifted its stake in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Telesat makes up approximately 1.2% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Heard Capital LLC owned about 13.89% of Telesat worth $18,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Telesat by 6,039.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telesat during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Telesat during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Telesat during the third quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in Telesat by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 101,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Telesat in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSAT traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. 9,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,980. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $144.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Telesat Corp has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $112.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. Telesat had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Telesat Corp will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

