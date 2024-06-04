Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6 Per Share

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Helios Underwriting’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Helios Underwriting Price Performance
HUW opened at GBX 172 ($2.20) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 157.39. The stock has a market cap of £128.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3,420.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80. Helios Underwriting has a 52-week low of GBX 112 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 185 ($2.37).
About Helios Underwriting
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Helios Underwriting
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Ulta Beauty: A Must-Have Stock for Your Watchlist This Quarter
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Top 3 Analyst-Downgraded Stocks: Tesla, Workday, Starbucks
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Centene Reaffirms Guidance, But Is it Too Late?
Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.