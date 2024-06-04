Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6 Per Share

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Helios Underwriting’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HUW opened at GBX 172 ($2.20) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 157.39. The stock has a market cap of £128.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3,420.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80. Helios Underwriting has a 52-week low of GBX 112 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 185 ($2.37).

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

