Hermez Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,430.64 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $158.12 million and $9,430.64 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.33 or 0.00006141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.29543907 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,304.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

