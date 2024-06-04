Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Heroes of Mavia has a total market capitalization of $107.35 million and $22.72 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be purchased for $3.40 or 0.00004848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia was first traded on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 35,679,843.016316 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 3.42061573 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $30,336,135.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

