Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.40-7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.44 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. 27,487,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,515,929. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.