Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.40-7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.44 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance
NYSE HPE traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. 27,487,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,515,929. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
