HFR Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,083 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Tootsie Roll Industries comprises approximately 2.3% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter worth $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 13.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 45,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

TR stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,494. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.15.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.51%.

(Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.