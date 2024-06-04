HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $7.31 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,670,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

