HFR Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Rollins accounts for 3.2% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Rollins worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 60.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 54,178 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rollins by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 546,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,383,000 after buying an additional 125,903 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,147 shares of company stock valued at $692,662. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Rollins Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.18. 158,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,746. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

