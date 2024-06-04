Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Position Boosted by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,667. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.76 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.07.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.