Holderness Investments Co. Buys 1,750 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,798 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097,074 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,676 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,460,000 after buying an additional 3,514,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after buying an additional 3,368,427 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,407,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,206,815. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

