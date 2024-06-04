Holderness Investments Co. Has $518,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VUG traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $354.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,449. The firm has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.66 and a 200-day moving average of $328.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $357.59.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.