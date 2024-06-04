Holderness Investments Co. Invests $434,000 in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

XRT traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $76.93. 6,226,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,440. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.30. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

