Holderness Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 3,800 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,218,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,822,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 62,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,708,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,086,000 after acquiring an additional 239,485 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 101,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,480,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,297,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $81.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

