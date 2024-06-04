Holderness Investments Co. Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $823,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $7,707,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,867 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

3M Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.60. 4,987,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,768,194. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average is $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

