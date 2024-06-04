holoride Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $95,703.26 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.50 or 0.05401516 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00051157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00016187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003025 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,593,174 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 856,475,528 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.0048184 USD and is up 11.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $102,431.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

