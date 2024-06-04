HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Dwight L. Jacobs Buys 545 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) Director Dwight L. Jacobs bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.60 per share, with a total value of $15,042.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,763 shares in the company, valued at $48,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.19. 35,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,501. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $474.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

