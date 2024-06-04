HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Dwight L. Jacobs Buys 545 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) Director Dwight L. Jacobs bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.60 per share, with a total value of $15,042.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,763 shares in the company, valued at $48,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.19. 35,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,501. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $474.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million.
HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on HTBI
About HomeTrust Bancshares
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HomeTrust Bancshares
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.