HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,476,126 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $44,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter worth about $395,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 14.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 70,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in HP by 11.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in HP by 5.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 236,360 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in HP by 3,514.5% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HPQ opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

