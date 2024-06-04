H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.
H&R Block has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.
H&R Block Stock Performance
Shares of HRB opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
About H&R Block
H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than H&R Block
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Ulta Beauty: A Must-Have Stock for Your Watchlist This Quarter
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Top 3 Analyst-Downgraded Stocks: Tesla, Workday, Starbucks
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Centene Reaffirms Guidance, But Is it Too Late?
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.