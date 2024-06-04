Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SouthState by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,882,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,408,000 after buying an additional 94,637 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SouthState by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,485,000 after acquiring an additional 466,144 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth about $75,485,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SouthState by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 720,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Price Performance

NASDAQ SSB traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.77. 660,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,189. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.71.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.32 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

