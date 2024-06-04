Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $484,000 Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in ChampionX by 91.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 32,657 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 891,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 190,928 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,433,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,305,000 after purchasing an additional 349,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.64. 1,799,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,456. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.13 million. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

