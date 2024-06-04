Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,169. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

