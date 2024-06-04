Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 1.6 %

CW traded down $4.51 on Tuesday, hitting $277.10. 198,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,841. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $163.62 and a 12 month high of $286.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,751 shares of company stock worth $4,520,024. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

