Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $5,561,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $5,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,845 shares of company stock worth $26,577,524 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.74. 790,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,816. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.91 and its 200 day moving average is $209.24. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $226.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

