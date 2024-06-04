Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,494,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,699 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,179,000 after purchasing an additional 853,783 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 189.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 991,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after buying an additional 648,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,025. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE JCI traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $71.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,775,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

