Hunting (LON:HTG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.53) price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HTG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 450 ($5.77) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.12) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hunting has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 436 ($5.59).
Hunting Stock Down 2.3 %
Insider Activity
In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £8,663.76 ($11,100.27). Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.
About Hunting
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.
