Hunting (LON:HTG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.53) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HTG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 450 ($5.77) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.12) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hunting has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 436 ($5.59).

Get Hunting alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTG

Hunting Stock Down 2.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LON HTG traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 412.50 ($5.29). 312,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,680. Hunting has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 461 ($5.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £680.38 million, a PE ratio of 751.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 374.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 321.05.

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £8,663.76 ($11,100.27). Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

About Hunting

(Get Free Report)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.