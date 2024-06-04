ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $173.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ICF International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.75.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $140.41 on Friday. ICF International has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.59.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $494.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ICF International will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 11.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 63.9% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after acquiring an additional 130,995 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in ICF International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,648,000 after buying an additional 39,709 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,187,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ICF International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

