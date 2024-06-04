IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Down 7.2%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $133.57 and last traded at $136.37. 122,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 120,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.89.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,556,157.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $575,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,067.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,513 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,556,157.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,764 shares of company stock worth $5,449,083. 59.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in IES by 1,078.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter worth $41,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IES by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

