Insider Selling: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CFO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,375,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ANF traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,059. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.13 and its 200 day moving average is $112.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

