Insider Selling: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sells 20,400 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,400 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total transaction of C$267,240.00.

Robert David Hicks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Robert David Hicks sold 1,700 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.94, for a total transaction of C$21,998.00.

On Monday, May 27th, Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total transaction of C$122,500.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Robert David Hicks sold 16,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.37, for a total transaction of C$165,920.00.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,053. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$6.21 and a 52 week high of C$13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Articles

