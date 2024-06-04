Insider Selling: SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) CEO Sells 21,640 Shares of Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Meller sold 21,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $408,346.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,713.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Meller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Mark Meller sold 53,856 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $989,873.28.

On Monday, March 25th, Mark Meller sold 14,584 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $190,758.72.

On Thursday, March 21st, Mark Meller sold 56,913 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $779,138.97.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Mark Meller sold 8,488 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $115,521.68.

SilverSun Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SilverSun Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $104.33 million, a P/E ratio of -87.59 and a beta of 2.26.

SilverSun Technologies Increases Dividend

SilverSun Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $3.27 per share. This is a positive change from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNT. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 1,121.7% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 183,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 168,262 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 11,500.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

