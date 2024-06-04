Insider Selling: TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,533. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.85.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

