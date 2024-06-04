Insider Selling: Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Insider Sells 14,645 Shares of Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) insider Eyal C. Attar sold 14,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $20,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,527.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vor Biopharma Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. 304,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,980. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.29.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 69,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

