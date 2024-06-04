Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,176,704 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $59,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 203,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,141,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 115,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,281,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,033,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

