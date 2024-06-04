Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $122.00

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.52), with a volume of 565078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.44).

Intercede Group Stock Up 5.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 100.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of £69.00 million, a PE ratio of 3,750.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Intercede Group

In related news, insider Klaas van der Leest acquired 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £3,608.04 ($4,622.73). 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

