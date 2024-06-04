InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Stake Lifted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,045 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.38% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $57,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.83. The stock had a trading volume of 147,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,118. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.93. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IHG. Societe Generale lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

