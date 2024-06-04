Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOXL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $2,898,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $2,471,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. Rollins Financial grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 94,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 51,425 shares during the period. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.59. 46,230,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,089,234. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.