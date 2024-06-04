Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 3.3% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,443,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,176,906. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

