Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $201.92. 27,076,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,836,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

