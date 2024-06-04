Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises about 1.3% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,970,000 after buying an additional 145,395 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,661,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,272,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,880,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,331,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,092,715. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

