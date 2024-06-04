Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases 930 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,447,000 after buying an additional 1,000,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 410,146 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 296,776 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 95,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after buying an additional 119,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,180,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,449,813. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 5.46.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MARA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

