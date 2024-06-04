Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 105 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $123.24. 287,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,351. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $125.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

