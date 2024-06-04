Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 106 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,526,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.52. 2,820,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,885. The company’s 50-day moving average is $388.31 and its 200 day moving average is $381.77. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $400.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.