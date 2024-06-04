Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 270,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 184,297 shares.The stock last traded at $22.74 and had previously closed at $22.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.1155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,454,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,382,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,823,000 after acquiring an additional 877,779 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,997,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,759.7% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 486,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 459,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,642,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 349,604 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

