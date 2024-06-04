Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 270,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 184,297 shares.The stock last traded at $22.74 and had previously closed at $22.73.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.1155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
