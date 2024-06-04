Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco accounts for approximately 1.4% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Invesco Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. 595,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

