Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $451.13 and last traded at $451.95. Approximately 7,308,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 42,811,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $453.13.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $440.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.52.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

