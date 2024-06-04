Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for June 4th (ALLE, BYD, CRBP, FLXS, GGAL, GPS, LH, LIO, MAXN, STM)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, June 4th:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $116.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $122.00.

Get Allegion plc alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a sell rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 600 ($7.69) target price on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $86.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.